Donald Trump Issues Three-Word Response To Rory McIlory Taunting Him

Donald Trump has admitted defeat to Europe. Sad. We were doing so well this year, and then the Europeans kicked our American asses in the Ryder Cup, and it's all gone to hell in a handbasket, as my grandma would say.

But, that's life, I reckon. You can't win ‘em all. In our case, you can’t win any of them for years when it comes to Ryder Cups.

Pathetic. Just a pathetic performance by the fellas last weekend at Bethpage Black, and the fallout ain't over yet! Rory McIlory and the disgusting Europeans made sure to make this one sting earlier this week when they taunted Donald Trump with a smug like TikTok video.

Sick. Love that. Love our president getting called out by a couple of EUROPEANS. Gross.

Anyway, 47 – being the professional golfer he is – issued a blunt response to Rory and Co. last night on Twitter:

Trump, like the rest of us, has to wear this one

"Yes, I'm watching. Congratulations!"

Well, I guess it could've been worse. Frankly, it could've been way funnier. Trump has been on a social media heater as of late – especially with the Hakeem Jeffries stuff – but he took the high road here. Honestly, that doesn't happen often with Trump, which shows you how much he respects the game of golf.

We have no choice but to wear this one, America. And Trump knows it. What's he gonna say? Rory and Team Europe just dismantled us, piece by piece, for three straight days. There's nothing to say. Nothing to do. We just have to wear it on the chin, take it like men, and get back to the drawing board for next time. That's it.

Trump knows it, clearly. You think he liked responding like that? No chance. It took every ounce of self-control to not start WWIII. I don't know if you've heard, but Trump doesn't have a ton of self-control, so this was a big test for him.

And he passed, unfortunately. Wish he didn't have to. Wish we could be dragging Rory and the Euros through the mud this week. But we got our asses beat. We have to wear it now.

Sad.