Tiffani Amber Thiessen Eats Carrot Cake Naked

Tiffani Amber Thiessen, aka Kelly Kapowski from one of America's most beloved TV shows, Saved By The Bell, is still acting at 51. But she's doing arguably her most important work these days on Instagram.

She's done giving a shit and is making content she wants to make and has more than two million followers eating out of her hand. She's in the kitchen whipping something up in one post, then heads out to her enormous deck in the next.

It's all that you hoped Tiffani Amber Thiessen would be up to in the year 2025. She's having fun, Instagram is having fun, and she's landing branded collaborations left and right.

She's not filling it up with "here's why you suck" political content. Cats aren’t crawling all over her, and she's not preaching about this cause or that cause.

She's living her life, which brings us to the latest in her wholesome down-to-earth content. A reminder to get naked when it's hot out.

Tiffani Amber Thiessen has done it - she's found a way to make carrot cake appealing

The reminder features a "naked" Tiffani Amber Thiessen eating naked carrot cake. She wrote, "When it’s hot out, you gotta get naked… #nakedcarrotcake. Recipe in the comments if you wanna get naked too."

Thank you, Tiffani Amber Thiessen, for your work as Kelly Kapowski and for producing the type of content now that the world desperately needs. And thank you for what could be most important of all, making carrot cake look appealing.

Don't get me wrong, it's not that I won't eat it. I will, but carrot cake, naked or otherwise, is way down on the list of desserts I'm reaching for. I'm not a big fruit and/or vegetables in my dessert guy.

Maybe I had a traumatic experience as a child. I don’t know, and I'm not about to dig into finding out. Give me chocolate all day, every day, and I'm not mad if there's some peanut butter that goes with it.

Anyway, thank you again Tiffani Amber Thiessen.