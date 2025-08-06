Tiffani Amber Thiessen Slides Into A Red Dress & Whips Up A Tropical Salsa,

Plus: Screencaps readers are now fighting over who has the best tomatoes!

Let's start with the Little League World Series Regionals and intentional walks

What are we doing?

I was watching one of the games last night and the team batting was getting smoked. I seem to remember it was about a 10-run lead.

Runner on first. Next kid up is one of the big sticks. The winning team proceeds to walk the kid. INTENTIONALLY. I about came unglued over what I was witnessing.

Does Little League really allow teams to call for an intentional walk without throwing a pitch? Yes it does and it has to be one of the dumbest rules I've ever heard of in youth baseball.

Throw the damn ball.

I thought the goal was to build these kids into men. The future.

Make them battle through tough situations. Make them face the big hitter.

Then I started doing some research and learned that Little League pitchers are charged four pitches for the intentional walk when they don't throw the pitches.

After doing a little more research, I learned that these jabronis have been issuing intentional walks for over a decade.

Don't even get me started on the San Bernardino fences during last night's regionals

It was 225 feet to center field, and I was supposed to be impressed by a travel ball kid (yes, the Little League World Series allows travel ball kids to play in its tournament) taking one to dead center.

The announcers started going nuts, so I hit rewind to see how far that fence was.

"225!" I started screaming to Screencaps Jr.

I found myself actually agreeing with Travel Ball Hardo Chris B. in Houston, who hates Little League and its ridiculous dimensions. After watching Screencaps Jr. hit on 12-year-old fields that are 230 down the lines and 250 to center, I now see what Hardo Chris B. is complaining about.

What's a sure sign a CFB team is cooked?

— Chris A. suggests:

The answer to the question, "When do you know a CFB is cooked?", is any picture of Maryland football coach Mike Locksley on the sideline. Always looks like he's been transported there from somewhere in outer space.

The Screencaps Tomato Wars of 2025 are officially on!

— Drew in Katy, Texas wants a piece of Mike T. in Idaho's claim to have grown the perfect tomato. Drew writes:

I’ll put Bella Rosa and Tycoon varieties of tomatoes up against any others for combination of incredible tart flavor, good size, and disease resistance. The proof is in the photos.

We grow lots of tomatoes from about 40 or more plants every year. We make lots of salsa. We make even more friends as we give untold numbers of tomatoes away every year.

Tell Mike T in Idaho that I will try his "Better Beef" variety too. I’m always looking for new varieties that other growers recommend.

— Mark in Tucson is impressed by Mike T.'s tomato & counters with his beautiful peppers:

First off, I want to wish JCTN Galen Godspeed on his new adventures in NC, and hope that he updates us frequently on what the area has to offer. The beach looks amazing.

One of my (many) favorite things about Screencaps is how it highlights regional differences that unite us: Think beans vs no beans chili, best Mexican food, pool plaster vs vinyl pool liners, etc. Mike T's tomato is indeed incredible. As a gardener in Tucson, AZ, I could only dream of a tomato of that size and splendor, but I persevere, and occasionally get a decent harvest.

Not much survives summer here except for peppers and basil, both of which I have coming out of my ears. I did manage a decent tomato harvest, but it's winding down with the 110 degree temps we get this time of year. That said, winter here is a greens bonanza, unlike Idaho, where winter gardening without a greenhouse is probably out of the question.

I grow so many salad greens in the winter, I end up giving most of them away to coworkers.

Anyone who has had a homegrown tomato knows that you'll never enjoy a store-bought tomato again. Mike T's picture of that sliced tomato made my mouth water.

While Drew & Mike T. fight it out with their monster tomatoes, let's see some monster cucumbers

— Kevin W. steps up and shows off a few hogs:

You asked...

About 10 in this bag all been plucked from the garden picture in the last 10 days. Still many more growing. Also, have tomatoes, green beans, hot peppers, beets, basil, rosemary, dill, oregano, thyme and italian parsley in there. Another 5 tomatoes in another garden nearby.

Been a good growing summer here in hot Wisco.

Do you celebrate your birthday on Jan. 1 instead of your actual birthday?

— Brian B. has an interesting strategy:

I love reading Screencaps every day. I started reading OutKick in 2020 and quickly became a fan of Morning Screencaps. I live in Fishers, Indiana and back then your tales "Bourbon Bros" in Perrysburg hit home. I’m still waiting for the Indy meet up that Mr. Do Hard Things had suggested a few years ago.

I was born in 1973. About 7 years ago, I decided that my birthday should revert to 1/1, and I no longer celebrate my actual birthday. I believe that at a certain age you are really just a 1973 or whatever model. A number of my friends have jumped on. We call ourselves Jan. 1srter’s. I’d be interested in knowing how the readers feel about this.

Kinsey:

It's an interesting strategy, but one I've never thought about. What if I selected another day besides Jan. 1? I'm thinking about celebrating the Monday after the Super Bowl as my fake birthday. Or Friday of the opening round of March Madness.

Speaking of birthdays, congrats to Peter Bonerz on his big 8-7.

What was Kevin trying to say about Tara Reid?

— Brandon in NW Houston suggests:

I think Kevin R was saying that Tara fits the old adage of someone who "looks like they were rode hard and put up wet" meaning she's showing the wear and tear of a hard life of partying and a bunch of plastic surgery. He can correct me if I'm wrong but that's how I took it.

— Jon C. writes:

The writer was making reference to lifestyle choices. If you do things like get a sun tan or smoke they will make you age fast.



I also experienced being the "zoo attraction" in China back in 2000. I was in a remote town in the mountains of southern China. I noticed that when we were out and about, we gathered a following. People just wanting to watch us, see what we were looking at, etc. My friend told me that we were the first live "westerners" they have seen. What was neat, had dozens of kids wanting to talk to us and practice their English.

Big Brother Katherine update: She's still alive!

— Dawgs fan Sam L. gives us an update on his niece who is spending her summer in the Big Brother house:

Well Katherine made it another week. But it was a bumpy ride.



House Guest Rylie won Head of Household (HoH) last Thursday. Another HG, Mickey, got the sense that Rylie was going to put her up as a nominee for eviction. So she used a power she won two weeks prior.



This allowed her to take away HoH for herself. And she now had the nomination for eviction power. As she and her allies pondered who should be put up, Katherine's name was mentioned a lot.



After emotions calmed down, Rylie talked with Mickey and volunteered to go up as long as Katherine is not.



Also, Rylie is smitten with Katherine. She has not given much verbal encouragement at all. However she might be warming up as they cuddled last night.

Which one of you guys is going to be the first to try breast milk ice cream? Would you do it for a new TNML sticker?

Here I thought the ice cream industry went too far when it made dill pickle ice cream. Or the Skyline Chili ice cream.

Nope, there's a new level of craziness. Yes, this stuff is real.

And with that, it's time to crank down this edition of Screencaps. I'm sitting here waiting for Screencaps Jr. to finish up his cross country practice. I'm still shocked that he actually likes running.

I have no idea where he got this from.

Let's have a great Wednesday. Go hit ‘em straight. Go enjoy another day of retirement. And make sure you’re visiting OutKick throughout the day.

And never, ever forget how lucky we are to call this place home.

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com or use my personal Gmail

