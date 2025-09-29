Throuple Gone Wrong: Polygamous Breakup Leads To Alleged Battery During Argument At Mobile Home

A Florida mobile home can be a place filled with a lot of love. But what happens when that love spoils and goes bad? It can’t be as easily disposed of as some old milk.

This throuple is the perfect example of a love shared between three people in the comfort of a double wide and the issues that can arise when it goes wrong.

They had it all. They were in a polyamorous relationship until the love ran out. That set them up for what went down last Tuesday night around 10 pm.

That's when police in Summerfield, Florida, were called to the home of 26-year-old Devon Devarah Louise Driscoll, reports The Village-News.

You see, while the love had run out between her and her ex-boyfriend and ex-girlfriend, they weren't leaving the mobile home, reportedly purchased by Driscoll's mom in 2023.

Florida Throuple Breakup In Double-Wide Mobile Home Ends With Police And Battery Arrest

This polygamous breakup had allegedly turned physical. Anicia Bolivar, 25, and Christopher Rosario, 27, who share a daughter together, were not leaving the mobile home despite Driscoll claiming that they were going to.

The disagreement led to an argument and a claim that, while on the front porch of the home, Driscoll had allegedly struck her ex-girlfriend Bolivar in the head. Bolivar said she pushed back in an act of "self-defense."

Rosario, Driscoll's ex-boyfriend, had a similar version of events. Driscoll's denial of striking Bolivar in the head didn’t convince police that she wasn't the aggressor.

Deputies from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office didn’t find any marks on either of the women and arrested Driscoll for battery. She was taken to the Marion County Jail and later released on her own recognizance with orders to have no contact with Bolivar.

Perhaps it's the never say never attitude I carry as a hopeless romantic, but I have a feeling these three just might get back together. It seems to me like there's more love to squeeze out of that mobile home.