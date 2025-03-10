Shocking News From Man In Throuple With Woman & Her Mom, He Now Says He Didn’t Get Both Of Them Pregnant

The content creator and YouTuber who claimed that he's in a relationship with a woman and her mom and that he got both of them pregnant at the same time is now changing his story.

Shocking news, I know, but let's find out what has changed before we ignore them completely. I don’t know that I'd be able to look at them the same way if the throuple was all a sham.

Nick Yardy, his "wife" Jade, and her mom Dani claimed last month that they were expecting. Not just Nick and Jade, but also Nick and Dani. Videos of the unusual pregnancy announcement went viral.

Now Nick is claiming the pregnancies were just a skit. Neither of the content creating women are pregnant. The video was a fake that duped some people.

Who could have seen that coming?

"There are no babies. It’s just, like, a skit. It’s not actually real," he said, reports news.com.au. "People that follow me, they’re just looking for entertainment and I don’t think they really believe it."

Don't tell me the relationship isn’t real.

Faking pregnancies isn't great, but suggesting, as they did, that their relationship dynamic might be the key to happiness isn’t anything to play around with. Let's see what he has to say about that.

The pregnancy announcement was just a skit, but what about the throuple?

"They are actually mother and daughter, and our involvement with each other is real," Nick stated. "It’s just that they’re not actually pregnant. At least not yet."

Thankfully, their relationship is real. Is the claim that "I don't think any of us have been happier" which was made by Jade real?

We can only hope. Unlocking the key to happiness would be incredible. But I'm not getting my hopes up. Consider me firmly sitting on the fence on this one, and it's not because of the fake pregnancy news.

I said when this throuple story first fell in my lap that I was "going to see how this plays out first." That's what I plan to do. They're only two years into this thing. There's still time for it to crash and burn.

Hey, but if it does all work out, and they're five years in and still happy, I could jump off on that side of the fence just as easily as I can the side that says a relationship with a woman and her mom isn’t the key to happiness.

We're back to square one as far as I'm concerned. I'm still watching and waiting.