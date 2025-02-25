Man In Relationship With Wife & Her Mom Impregnates Both Women At Same Time

A couple of content creators/social media influencers grabbed attention in some corners of the internet last year when they revealed that they had added a third person to their relationship. It wasn’t just anyone, it was the woman's mom.

Nick Yardy and his wife Jade sat down for an interview last November about opening up their relationship and revealed that Jade's mom, Dani, had joined them. The video was titled "How Having 2 Wives Saved My Relationship."

Before your thoughts get too far out there, let's clear some things up. Yes, they all shoot content for OnlyFans. No, they don’t all participate together. That would be weird. Nick is a gentleman and takes turns with the loves of his life.

Fast-forward to last week and the big happy family had some news to share. They announced, in another video, that "We're Pregnant." According to the trio, who have been together for a little over a year and a half, Nick has impregnated his wife and his other wife, her mom.

Mom is supposedly carrying a boy that will be named Nick Jr. and Jade is carrying a girl they plan to name Nicole. Congratulations to them all.

These three might have unlocked the secret to happiness

Nick says that since they first went viral that their relationship has inspired a lot of people. He's been contacted by a lot of guys in similar relationships.

"It's been a beautiful thing to see people living their truth and being happy," he said during the latest interview about their unconventional relationship.

Jade added, "It really has been. It's amazing to be able to share our love and inspire others to try out, like, an unconventional relationship style. Because, you know, the relationship that we have, the marriage we have, I don't think any of us have been happier."

There is some good news from all of this: we can stop the search for the key to happiness. These three have found it. You have to go outside your comfort zone to unlock it, but the smiles on their faces let you know it's worth it.

I can already hear the skeptics. There's no way that this arrangement has made them the happiest they've ever been. Or those, if you can even believe it, that might say this is all fake. It could be, but are you willing to take that risk and miss out on the key to happiness?

Be my guest. I'm going to see how this plays out first.