Woman Tells Story About Her Boyfriend Getting Caught Cheating On Her With Her Mom

A California woman went on a podcast called We're All Insane and helped it live up to its name. She told an insane story about her mom having an affair with her boyfriend and how the family found out days after Christmas.

Brooke, now a 27-year-old woman, was 17 and still in high school when she started dating her first boyfriend. He was 18 and a teammate of Brooke's brother's. For the purposes of telling the story, she calls him M.

"He'd always be over at our house, super close with our family. You know, it just made me so happy that I could have a boyfriend who not only had a great relationship [with me], but he had a great relationship with my brother, and he would get along with my parents," Brooke said. "It just felt so good."

Now older and wiser, she admits she ignored some red flags at the time. She said her mom was very attached to them. Brooke added, "She would be very supportive of me like wanting to go do things with him and hang out and stuff like that, and sometimes would even, like, offer to come along and take us."

Her mom even started to dress like her and make an effort to look and act younger. It got to the point that mom was trying to act like the couple's peer.

Mom was acting like a girlfriend more than Brooke's mom. She wanted the details of what she and M were doing. She said, "I wouldn't feel uncomfortable telling my mom like, ‘Hey this happened,’ you know 'cause she was curious and she was invested in our relationship so it just felt like telling your girlfriend details."

A girlfriend with eyes for your man. Brooke found this out a few days after Christmas, her senior year in high school. The cat was out of the bag and Brooke's brother was the first one to break the news to her.

"I get home, and I'm in the garage and my brother opens the door [and] he's just staring at me, and he goes ‘M had sex with mom.’"

Somehow, the affair didn’t end all the relationships affected by it

Her boyfriend, her brother's teammate, had slept with their mom. She thought he was joking, until it became clear that he wasn’t. Her brother told her to call their dad.

It was true. According to dad, her mom had been sleeping with her boyfriend. Upset, she went into her parent's room to confront her mom. Brooke found her mom on her bed "hysterically sobbing."

"I ran in there [and] every single cuss word was coming out of my mouth I was throwing hands I was cussing her out, I was screaming at her," she said. "I'd felt so destroyed and so betrayed and so confused and just every emotion that you could think of."

Her anger then turned to sadness for her dad. Brooke had her mom tell her all the details about the affair. She found out that some of it had taken place literally behind her back.

"She admitted to touching him and kissing him behind [me] while I'm on the couch. I mean, literally, like a couple feet behind me and I have no idea any of this was going on,' she explained.

"He would leave my room, say good night ... and on his way out he would meet her at a location in my house and see her."

Brooke went into survival mode for the rest of her senior year. The news of the affair was all over the school. After making it through, she partied a lot in college and eventually started sleeping around. Her acting out caused her to seek therapy.

Incredibly, mom and dad are still married. Brooke says her parents' relationship has never been better. The same cannot be said for her relationship with her mom. Dad stuck it out "for better and for worse" but Brooke isn’t as forgiving.

Mom's on the backburner, although Brooke is making progress working through the situation. She admitted, "I don't think I will ever truly lose the scars that I've gotten from her and that situation, but I've learned to make peace with a lot of things I've learned to accept a lot of things and find the positives in them."

And you think hanging out with your family is awkward. Did your boyfriend or girlfriend sleep with your mom or dad?