There's No Need To Be Jealous Of Your Girlfriend's Best Friend Who Happens To Also Be Her Friend With Benefits

Who says you have to be jealous of your girlfriend's best friend? It's not written down anywhere. There's no law saying that has to be the case.

So her best friend is a guy. And so they've been friends with benefits for over a decade. We don’t live in medieval times.

The two of them are friends is all. What's in the past is in the past. There's nothing to worry about. The answer is yes, you're overreacting.

Especially if you're feeling uneasy about their relationship just because she didn’t tell you the two of them slept together upfront.

The jealousy-filled 31-year-old took his story to Reddit looking for some solid advice, which was nowhere to be found by the way. You can't take anyone seriously who says you should pass on this relationship.

"I have a partner I’ve been seeing for the past several months and the relationship is going great I would say. However I recently found out that her close male friend is a guy she used to casually sleep with before we started seeing each other," he wrote about his 36-year-old girlfriend.

"She didn’t disclose it to me herself but she did admit to it once I directly asked. They’ve been fwb for over a decade now and she considers him her best friend."

Is she supposed to tell you every detail of her past after a few months of dating? You're both adults. You had lives before you met. She and her best friend used to sleep together. What of it?

He's feeling uneasy because, to him, it feels like he's walking into the middle of a long-term relationship here. They're keeping the friendship part of it while he's in the picture.

Duh. That's what friends with benefits are. These two are friends first. The benefits come into play when the benefits are needed. They're not needed as long as you don’t screw things up.

"I don’t want to seem like I’m jealous but I just wonder if I’m overreacting to think this dynamic is weird? Has anyone else had encountered anything like this and how did you navigate it?" he added.

"I really like her but this part of her makes me feel uneasy. Thank you."

You don't want to seem like you're jealous? You failed miserably at that. Maybe a girlfriend with a best friend isn’t for you. Good luck navigating through other relationships with that approach.

Will they return to being friends with benefits the second you guys get into a fight and take a break for a couple of days? Most certainly, but where's your competitive spirit? If you want love, go get it.