Woman's Best Friend Lightens Mood At Birthday With Drinks, Grinding On Her Granddad & Sleeping With Guests

It's a sad day when you come to the realization that one of your oldest friends in the world is no longer on the same wavelength as you are. The passing of time has done something to your relationship.

Suddenly, they're having their 30th birthday party and have forgotten how to have a good time. They don’t appreciate you showing up drunk and trying to make their birthday all about you.

At 25, they wouldn’t have batted an eye. They'd be right next to you throwing them back, grinding on people and sleeping with guests in the bathroom. It was a different story at 30.

The friendship is now in jeopardy. How can you hang out with someone who has lost the ability to have a good time? Someone who is writing into a column for advice?

The next thing you know, they'll be knitting doilies while sucking on Werther's Original.

"I’m being put under pressure to drop my oldest friend. She behaved appallingly at my 30th birthday party. She turned up drunk, pranced around and made it all about her. Not only was she loud but she was rude too," the birthday girl wrote to the Daily Star.

"She did dirty dancing up against my brother, his best mate and my granddad, all of whom were disgusted and horrified. She drunkenly told my parents that she has always hated them — that they are stuck-up and annoying."

As much fun as that all sounds, the woman's oldest friend was far from finished. She threw cake, sprayed champagne, and had people threatening to fight her. In other words, there wasn’t a dull moment.

She also ended her night by having sex with three men in the ladies' room. A night to remember if you ask her. The birthday girl wasn’t as impressed.

She talked to her friend about her behavior at the birthday party and that's when things snapped into focus for the friend. The run was over. These two had gone down separate paths along the way.

After being told that her behavior at the party was selfish and a disgrace, she said to the birthday girl, "I’m sorry you didn’t have a good time."

It was a boring party that desperately needed some life. All she was trying to do was "to lighten the mood."

Her favor had gone unappreciated. She was being accused of ruining a night she was trying to save. The birthday girl had lost her sense of humor.

It's a hard pill to swallow, especially after going through so much effort to make her friend's birthday a good time.