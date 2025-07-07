Will Hit Netflix Series Return For New Season? Here's What We Know

Will "The Waterfront" get a second season on Netflix?

Basic info:

Streaming platform: Netflix

Plot: For decades, the Buckley family has ruled Havenport, North Carolina, dominating everything from the local fishing industry to the town’s restaurant scene. But their fishing empire has started to crumble as patriarch Harlan Buckley (Holt McCallany) recovers from two heart attacks, and his wife Belle (Maria Bello) and son Cane (Jake Weary) venture into the deep end to keep the family businesses afloat. As their attempts spiral out of control and into treacherous waters, Harlan steps back in to take command. Facing her own demons, Buckley daughter Bree (Melissa Benoist) — an addict in recovery who’s lost custody of her son Diller (Brady Hepner) — finds herself entangled in a complicated relationship that could threaten the family’s future forever. Inspired by true events and set against the backdrop of coastal North Carolina, The Waterfront comes from prolific showrunner Kevin Williamson (Scream, Dawson’s Creek, The Vampire Diaries). The twisty drama plays out over eight episodes that are as much about family dynamics as they are about the lengths people will go to when their legacy is on the line.

Cast: Holt McCallany, Maria Bello, Jake Weary, Melissa Benoist, Rafael L. Silva, Humberly González, Danielle Campbell, Brady Hepner, Topher Grace, Dave Annable, Michael Gaston, Gerardo Celasco and Zach Roerig.

Episode count: Eight

Currently streaming

*RELATED: Netflix's Answer To 'Yellowstone' Is Must-Watch TV With Insane Twists | REVIEW*

Will Netflix renew "The Waterfront" for season two?

As I previously wrote, season one of "The Waterfront" was outstanding. It's Netflix's attempt to do something similar to Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone," and while it's not that good, it is definitely worth checking out.

The viewer is taken down a deep rabbit hole about a powerful North Carolina family doing its best to survive with its back to the wall.

The Buckleys find themselves tied to an insane drug kingpin played by Topher Grace, and all eight episodes are a rush of mystery and adrenaline.

The ending of season one also left the door wide open for the story to continue. Yet, there's been no official announcement for a second season.

Will it happen?

Well, let's look at some data. What's On Netflix reported "The Waterfront" was watched more than 53 million hours in its first week on the streaming giant.

That number jumped a staggering 39% to 74.3 million in week two. It's the seventh most-watched show on Netflix through two weeks of streaming in 2025. Those are massive numbers.

It's a smashing success by any and all metrics, and as we all know, Hollywood doesn't hit the brakes on a money machine. It milks it for everything its worth.

Why the delay on an official announcement? I can't say, but it seems like a guarantee that "The Waterfront" will get a second season. It would be shocking if that weren't the case.

If you haven't already started watching "The Waterfront," I suggest you do ASAP. It's 100% worth your time. Have you already seen it? Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.