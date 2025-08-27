Netflix Cancels Hit Show, Decision Will Enrage Fans: DETAILS

Netflix has pulled the put on one of its most successful shows:

"The Waterfront."

The series about a powerful North Carolina family attempting to hold onto its empire by running drugs turned into an immediate hit when it came out in June.

The show soared to the top of Netflix's charts, and was viewed for more than eight million minutes in its first week.

Netflix cancels "The Waterfront."

It appeared like it was a guarantee "The Waterfront" would get a new season. After all, Netflix loves cashing in on any success it has.

Well, that's not happening.

Netflix has canceled the highly-successful show after just one season, according to Deadline.

As Deadline noted, the show spent more than a month in Netflix's top 10 rankings for English-language series, and spent three weeks at number one.

How the hell does a show that successful not get renewed? It makes absolutely no sense at all.

Perhaps there's something behind the scenes that Netflix knows that the rest of us don't. I would have to take an educated guess that's the case, because the numbers for "The Waterfront" are incredibly strong.

Just a truly mind-boggling decision, and the worst part is the fact it was actually a great show. There's so much slop out there right now.

Good shows should be protected at all costs, and "The Waterfront" just got shown the exit door in shocking fashion.

Not a great update for entertainment fans. Not great at all. Netflix had better fill the void quickly. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.