Hit TV Show Starring Chris Pratt Gets Disappointing Update, Fans Won't Be Happy: DETAILS

Fans of "The Terminal List" better be ready to sit and wait for season two for a long time.

The hit series inspired by Jack Carr's popular books was incredible during season one. Chris Pratt was outstanding as Navy SEAL James Reece.

The character is on the hunt for revenge following the death of his team and family. Viewers watched a complex mystery unfold with plenty of great action sequences.

"Terminal List" isn't returning in the near future.

Given the success of season one, fans have been eager to see where the story goes next. The first season dropped summer 2022, and it's now March 2025.

That's a pretty big gap, and anyone expecting new episodes in the near future is going to be in for a load of disappointment.

"I'm going to be doing the second season of Terminal List. I’m gonna be shooting that pretty much all year. We'll start in March, and I'll be working on that, going back and forth, family time and work time, for about six or seven months," Pratt said during an interview with Collider.

If they're going to be shooting season two until October or November, then season two probably won't arrive until spring of 2026.

Remember when I wrote about "Paradise" going full speed ahead to get season two out soon? That's what fans want to see.

What they don't want to see is a gap that will likely be nearly four years before it's all said and done. That's an incredibly long wait.

Having said that, Jack Carr has proven that he knows what he's doing, and I have no doubt Pratt will continue to excel. The wait won't be fun, but it will be worth it. Are you a fan of the show? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.