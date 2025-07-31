Action-Packed Preview Released For New Series, Promises Loads Of Violence: WATCH

A new trailer is out for "The Terminal List: Dark Wolf," and it looks like it's going to be pure violence.

Basic info:

Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

Plot: The Terminal List: Dark Wolf is a prequel series with an origin story that follows "Ben Edwards" (Taylor Kitsch) throughout his journey from the Navy SEALs to the clandestine side of CIA Special Operations. The series is an espionage thriller that explores the darker side of warfare and the human cost that comes with it. It also features Chris Pratt reprising his role as "James Reece."

Cast: Taylor Kitsch, Chris Pratt, Luke Hemsworth, Tom Hopper, Rona-Lee Shimon, Robert Wisdom, LaMonica Garrett and Shiraz Tzarfati

Creator: Jack Carr

Release date: August 27

New trailer released for "The Terminal Life: Dark Wolf."

The first preview for "Dark Wolf" dropped at the start of July, and it immediately became clear that Jack Carr and Amazon had clearly cooked up a banger with Taylor Kitsch reprising his role as Ben Edwards.

The plot takes place prior to the events of "The Terminal List," which I won't spoil here. Now, we have a new preview, and it is electric.

Hit the play button on the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

"Dark Wolf" is going to be incredible. I can feel it in my bones. The entire preview was clearly framed to appeal to guys who love watching shootouts and things blowing up.

That's great news. "The Terminal List" had no fat on the bone. It was just pure mystery, suspense and action. Dudes want to watch bad guys get smoked, and the original saga from Carr didn't disappoint when it aired in 2022.

Now, viewers are returning to the world Carr created with Taylor Kitsch and Tom Hopper leading the way with Chris Pratt also appearing.

Go ahead and inject this into my veins right now.

You can catch "The Terminal List: Dark Wolf" starting August 27th on Amazon. I'll definitely be watching and covering it here at OutKick. Hit me with your thoughts on the preview at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.