Action-Packed Preview Released For Prequel Series To Hit Show, Preview Is Epic: WATCH

The preview for "The Terminal List: Dark Wolf" is finally here.

Basic info:

Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

Plot: The Terminal List: Dark Wolf is a prequel series with an origin story that follows "Ben Edwards" (Taylor Kitsch) throughout his journey from the Navy SEALs to the clandestine side of CIA Special Operations. The series is an espionage thriller that explores the darker side of warfare and the human cost that comes with it. It also features Chris Pratt reprising his role as "James Reece."

Cast: Taylor Kitsch, Chris Pratt, Luke Hemsworth, Tom Hopper, Rona-Lee Shimon, Robert Wisdom, LaMonica Garrett and Shiraz Tzarfati

Creator: Jack Carr

Release date: August 27

As OutKick readers know, I'm a huge fan of "The Terminal List" with Chris Pratt. The series is based on several outstanding books written by former Navy SEAL Jack Carr.

The original saga premiered in July 2022, and was an immediate hit. It was straight action, suspense, wild twists and a lot of violence.

Now, "Dark Wolf" with focus on Ben Edwards' journey prior to the events of "The Terminal List." It's going to be epic, judging from the preview.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I can't wait for this to hit Amazon on August 27. It looks like it's going to have the exact same energy as the original series.

How epic does this show look? Feed me the shootouts and explosions. It's all men want in order to be happy.

Give us good guys killing bad guys and enough action to overwhelm us, and I promise viewers will be more than happy.

I also think it's safe to say Taylor Kitsch is a long way from his days of playing Tim Riggins - an all-time great character - on "Friday Night Lights." Hard to believe that show ended more than 14 years ago.

You can catch "The Terminal List: Dark Wolf" starting August 27th.