Electric Trailer Released For Remake Of Classic Movie, Features Two A-List Stars: WATCH

A new trailer is out for "The Running Man" with Glen Powell and Josh Brolin.

Basic info:

Plot: A man joins a game show where contestants, allowed to go anywhere in the world, are pursued by "hunters" hired to kill them.

Cast: Glen Powell, Josh Brolin , Colman Domingo, Katy O'Brian, William H. Macy, Michael Cera and Sean Hayes

, Colman Domingo, Katy O'Brian, William H. Macy, Michael Cera and Sean Hayes Director: Edgar Wright

Release date: November 7, 2025

Rating: Unknown at this time, but PG-13 seems likely.

Source material: A remake of the 1987 film with Arnold Schwarzenegger.

New trailer released for "The Running Man."

The first trailer for "The Running Man" was released over the summer, and it immediately spun up a lot of buzz for the film with Josh Brolin and Glen Powell.

A preview for the highly-anticipated film was released Monday morning. It looks like it's going to be an awesome popcorn flick, judging from the latest look.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Believe it or not, not every film has to be a piece of high-value art. It's not always about chasing awards or pushing a message.

Sometimes, it's best to have a film where you can just flip your brain off, kick back with a beer and some popcorn and watch a movie clearly intended for the average man.

It appears that's exactly what "The Running Man" will be, and that's great news. The trailer makes it clear the film doesn't take itself too seriously, it's loaded with action and will be an electric ride as the main character fights to stay alive.

Plus, Brolin and Powell are both legit A-list stars with a lot of talent. Powell is finally elevating to the top of the ladder, and Brolin has been there for a long time. His performance in "Sicario" remains legendary.

You can catch "The Running Man" in theaters starting November 7. Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.