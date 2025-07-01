Hollywood Stars Team Up For Remake Of Famous Action Movie, Preview Is Electric: WATCH

The first trailer for "The Running Man" has arrived.

Basic info:

Plot: A man joins a game show where contestants, allowed to go anywhere in the world, are pursued by "hunters" hired to kill them.

Cast: Glen Powell, Josh Brolin, Colman Domingo, Katy O'Brian, William H. Macy, Michael Cera and Sean Hayes

Director: Edgar Wright

Release date: November 7, 2025

Rating: Unknown at this time.

Source material: A remake of the 1987 film with Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Admittedly, I've never seen the original with Schwarzenegger. It was released several years before I was born, but that doesn't matter.

I'll watch literally anything Josh Brolin is in. The man is an outstanding actor. Throw in Glen Powell, and it's hard not to be sold.

The trailer is also wacky, weird and full of energy. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

What do we all think about the trailer? I think it looks like a ton of fun. The plot, while a remake, is being introduced to a new generation nearly 40 years after the original came out.

A guy going on the run and being chased by people intent on killing him for a game is something that definitely sparks my interest.

It reminds me of the famous story "The Most Dangerous Game" ever played. If you're not familiar with the story, it's a similar concept written by Richard Connell, it's about a guy who hunts people on an island.

We read it in school, and it was one of the few stories I read in school that was mandatory I actually enjoyed. This has a very similar vibe, which makes me think it will be pretty enjoyable.

Plus, how am I going to say no to Glen Powell and Josh Brolin teaming up?

You can catch "The Running Man" starting November 7th in theaters. Hit me with your thoughts on the trailer at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.