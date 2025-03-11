Hit Comedy Series Drops Laugh-Out-Loud Preview, Promises Offensive Jokes: WATCH

"The Righteous Gemstones" will get back to being wildly offensive in the coming weeks.

The legendary HBO comedy series created by comedic genius Danny McBride returned for the premiere of its fourth and final season this past weekend.

However, it wasn't anything like what fans were expecting. Not even close. Instead of featuring the offensive and horrible characters we have come to know and love, the entire episode was set during the Civil War with Bradley Cooper leading the way. It was the darkest episode in series history.

The series return wasn't just dark, but was an incredibly bold change of pace, and it worked. Cooper was outstanding as viewers learned the backstory of the Gemstones.

*You can read a full breakdown of my thoughts here.*

"The Righteous Gemstones" will return to its old ways.

Well, it's clear that the rest of the final episodes will return to a format fans are used to seeing:

Jesse Gemstone (McBride) and the rest of the family grifting and unleashing chaos on anyone in their orbit.

Check out the weeks ahead preview released following the season four premiere airing below, and make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

The world needs great comedy, and McBride has been providing it for years on HBO going back to his classic performance in "Eastbound & Down."

He's never been afraid to push the limits and offend anyone who doesn't like it. The man is truly in a league of his own when it comes to humor and social commentary, and he's the reason why "The Righteous Gemstones" is much-watch TV.

How many shows could have thrown the curveball "Gemstones" did with its season four premiere and not missed a beat? I honestly can't think of a single one.

Yet, McBride and Bradley Cooper pulled it off with flawless execution. Now, it's time to find out what's coming the rest of the way.

It certainly looks like fans are in for a very funny ride, and that's exactly what we all want to see.

Let's hope McBride and company go out with a bang. We wouldn't want it any other way. Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.