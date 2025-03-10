Legendary TV Show Returns With Shocking Episode Nobody Saw Coming | REVIEW

"The Righteous Gemstones" is back, and it returned in shocking fashion.

Basic info:

Streaming platform: HBO/Max

Season four plot: "THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES tells the story of a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed, and charitable work. Despite constant bickering, Gemstone family ties run deep, and this season, the family’s codependence is tested as they attempt to move forward without letting go of their storied past."

Cast: Danny McBride, Adam DeVine, Edi Patterson, Tony Cavalero, Cassidy Freeman, John Goodman and Walton Goggins.

Season four premiere date: March 9, 2025

"The Righteous Gemstones" returns for start of season four.

The fourth season will serve as the conclusion of the series created by Danny McBride, and fans couldn't wait to dig into the new season when it premiered Sunday night.

What fans didn't know was that it wouldn't be like anything we've seen before. In fact, not a single regular cast member appeared in the season four premiere.

Instead, the entire episode focused on Bradley Cooper as Elijah Gemstone. Yes, Bradley Cooper made a cameo appearance to kick things off for season four, and stole the show for the entire episode.

The final season starts with Elijah Gemstone murdering a preacher during the Civil War and then being dragged into battle by the Confederates as their chaplain.

I'm not sure we have ever seen a hit TV show start a new season without a single main cast member, and instead focus on a flashback set 160+ years in the past with an A-list actor taking the main role.

It was also a huge change of pace in terms of content. It was a mostly serious episode with very little humor. Instead, it revealed how the Gemstones got their start in preaching.

Anyone who says the season four premiere was what they were expecting is lying. It came out of nowhere, but "Righteous Gemstones" didn't miss a beat.

The episode flowed perfectly, and despite the dark tones, managed to stay true to the show's spirit by showing Elijah Gemstones as a fraud and scumbag…..up until a moment that changed everything. I can't say much more without spoiling the big moment at the end.

Overall, it was a shocking twist that I thoroughly enjoyed. Danny McBride did a great job setting the stage for the final season. I'm also confident we'll jump back to the current timeline with episode two, and it will be every bit as offensive and wild as fans have come to love. Have you already watched the season two premiere? Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.