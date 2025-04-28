Legendary Comedy Character Has Internet Buzzing After New Episode: REACTIONS

Baby Billy, once again, has the internet talking after a new episode of "The Righteous Gemstones."

The second to last episode of the hit HBO comedy series created by Danny McBride aired Sunday night. Going into the episode, it was hinted that Walton Goggins' infamous black sheep character was going to play a major role.

Well, fans weren't disappointed by what they received in the penultimate of the iconic comedy series.

Baby Billy lights up social media.

Without spoiling the entire episode, I can say the second-to-last episode "Gemstones" fans will ever see featured a big dose of Baby Billy promoting his show "Teenjus" and in the fight of his life against a crazed gunman.

Goggins, as always, absolutely crushed it, and he had X full of reactions.

I've said it before, and I'll say it again. It's borderline criminal that Walton Goggins doesn't get more praise for his performances.

Baby Billy is one of the funniest characters in TV history, and it's played by the same man who brought Boyd Crowder to life in "Justified."

Goggins' range is legendary. There's pretty much nobody in Hollywood doing what he's capable of doing. Yet, he keeps flying under the radar, unless you're dialed into one of his projects.

It's hard to say which Goggins role is his best because there are so many to choose from. Having said that, you definitely can't go wrong with Baby Billy on "The Righteous Gemstones."

Danny McBride wrote a brilliant character and the generationally talented actor absolutely kills it in the role.

Now, fans have just one episode of "Righteous Gemstones" left. It's hard to believe the party is coming to an end, but here we are. It's certainly been a very entertaining ride. Let me know your thoughts on Goggins and the series at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.