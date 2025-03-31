Non-Woke TV Character Sets Internet On Fire, Reminds People What Comedy Should Be: REACTIONS

Walton Goggins' performance as Baby Billy in "The Righteous Gemstones" is taking the internet by storm.

The fourth episode of the final season of the HBO hit aired Sunday night, and it was another masterclass in what comedy should be at its best.

"Righteous Gemstones" is wildly inappropriate, nothing is off-limits and one guy stole the show.

Internet pours praise on Baby Billy.

Goggins has starred as Baby Billy - the black sheep of the Gemstone family - since the start of the series, and he manages to steal just about every scene he's in.

That was on full display Sunday night when the episode featured a heavy dose of Baby Billy. Now, while I don't want to ruin the episode for anyone not caught up, I would *HIGHLY* recommend not watching it with kids in the room.

Having said that, Goggins crushed it, and social media poured on the praise.

I've said it before and I'll say it again. Walton Goggins is criminally under-appreciated. The man's not just a great actor.

He's elite.

This is the same man who played Boyd Crowder - TV's greatest villain - for six seasons on "Justified," was Shane on "The Shield" and is able to seamlessly transition to playing a flamboyant evangelical preacher/con artist.

That's the kind of acting range you almost never see.

There is a lot to celebrate about "The Righteous Gemstones." Danny McBride gave comedy fans another massive success, but of all the things that are awesome about the HBO series, Walton Goggins as Baby Billy is right at the top of the list. It's great to see Goggins and the character get the attention that is more than well-earned. Are you watching the series? Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.