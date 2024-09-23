Chilling Preview Drops For Documentary About Gruesome Double Murder Case: WATCH

Netflix's upcoming documentary about the Menendez Brothers looks awesome.

The streaming giant recently released a series from Ryan Murphy about Erik and Lyles murdering their parents, Jose and Mary Louise "Kitty" Menendez.

The pair of brothers gunned down their parents in their Beverly Hills mansion on August 20, 1989. They were both eventually convicted of murder, despite claiming they were the true victims of abuse carried out at the hands of their parents.

Clearly, the jury didn't buy that.

Netflix releases trailer for "The Menendez Brothers."

Now, Netflix will shine a light on the gruesome double murder case in its new documentary "The Menendez Brothers."

The trailer released Monday might surprise some people because Erik and Lyles are both featured in it for interviews conducted for the documentary.

Give it a watch below, and let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

As I've said too many times to count, Americans love true crime stories. Americans are obsessed with stories about murder, violence, drama and lies.

What does that say about us? I'm not sure, but it's true. That's why I'm sure this documentary is going to blow up on the streaming site. Erik and Lyles Menendez murdering their parents captivated the attention of the nation.

It's not hard to understand why. They were incredibly rich and people were fascinated by whatever dynamics might have been happening behind closed doors. Ultimately, they got life sentences, but will now try to push a message of their own.

It premieres October 7th on Netflix, and we'll definitely be checking it out. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.