Bone-Chilling Trailer Released For Series About Horrific Murder Case: WATCH

The full trailer is out for "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story," and it's bonkers.

Netflix recently released a short teaser for the series about the infamous killing of Jose and Mary Louise "Kitty" Menendez by their two sons Lyle and Erik.

The two brothers gunned down their parents on August 20, 1989 in their Beverly Hills homes. The horrifically bloody and graphic slaying of two wealthy parents captivated the attention of the country, and it didn't take long for the couple's sons to eventually be tabbed as the likely suspects.

After multiple trials and plenty of chaos, the two were convicted and sentenced to life in prison.

Netflix releases full trailer for "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story."

Now, Netflix will tell their stories in a series starring Javier Bardem as the patriarch of the Menendez family. Judging from the full trailer, it's going to be a sickening ride from Ryan Murphy.

Give the preview a watch below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

This series looks like it's going to be unbelievably dark and unnerving. Erik and Lyles have long maintained they were abused and that's what led them to murder their parents.

The prosecution argued it was all a ploy to get their dad's massive fortune. Clearly, the jury that handed down the guilty verdicts didn't buy their version of events.

The preview seems to indicate the series will dive deep into the abuse angle. How accurate will it be? That's probably impossible to say as I'm not sure anyone other than Erik and Lyles know the truth.

What I do know is Ryan Murphy produces some very solid entertainment when he's at the top of his game. He's responsible for "American Horror Story," and prior to it dropping off a cliff, it was one of the better shows on TV.

He also made "Hollywood, "Ratched," and "American Crime Story." As long as it doesn't go super weird like "AHS" did, then it should be worth watching.

"Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story" premieres September 19th on Netflix. It's definitely on my list of things to watch. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.