New Series Will Focus On Infamous And Brutal Murder Case: TRAILER

Netflix is bringing viewers a series about the infamous Menendez murders.

Jose and Mary Louise "Kitty" Menéndez were murdered by their two sons, Lyle and Erik, on August 20, 1989. The murder of the wealthy couple in their Beverly Hills home shocked the country and the trials that followed of the sons captivated the news cycle.

It's one of the most famous murder cases in America's history. Now, Netflix will cover it in the new series "MONSTERS: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story" starring Javier Bardem.

You can watch the incredibly sinister and unsettling teaser trailer below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Netflix releasing series on the Menendez murders.

The Menendez case is interesting for a lot of reasons. The prosecution argued the two murdered their parents for a huge inheritance payday.

Lyle and Erik have long maintained the killings were motivated by abuse. People who followed the case have opinions all over the place.

They were both tried individually with separate jurors, and that resulted in mistrials for both. A second trial with them tried together resulted in their convictions and life sentences.

Erik and Lyle remain in prison as of today, and will almost certainly die behind bars. It's a true crime gold mine that Netflix and Ryan Murphy plan on digging into.

While Murphy's most famous project "American Horror Story" has fallen off a cliff in recent years, he is still a talented man.

"The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story" was an absolutely incredible true crime series, and if "MONSTERS: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story" is similar, then fans are in for a crazy time.

The series premieres September 19th, and will certainly be a lot of fun. Let me know what you think of the preview at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.