New Documentary About Infamous Gruesome Double Murder Case Is Great

Netflix's documentary "The Menendez Brothers" is a must-watch for fans of true crime.

Lyle and Erik Menendez infamously gunned down their parents, José and Mary Louise "Kitty" Menendez, in 1989, and were convicted in 1996 of first degree murder. They're both currently serving life sentences without the possibility of parole.

The case captivated America due to the two young men claiming they were both brutally sexually abused by their father. The prosecution argued the murder was simply motivated by greed. Their dad had a lot of money, and they wanted it. Both have argued since being taken into custody in 1990 that simply isn't true.

Netflix documentary shines a light on the Menendez Brothers.

Lyle and Erik are currently back in the news thanks to the Los Angeles DA hinting it's very possible the two could get out, and Netflix also releasing a series about the two from Ryan Murphy.

The series from Murphy is also definitely worth checking out, but the Netflix documentary might be even better for one simple reason:

It features Erik and Lyle in their own words.

Now, I want to state right from the jump that I'm not here to determine whether Erik and Lyle are telling the truth when it comes to the abuse allegations. I don't know, you don't know and nobody other than those two know at this point because their parents are dead.

If you're waiting for me to declare their actions justified and the abuse real, then you're going to be waiting for a very long time because it's not happening.

What I will say is that the Netflix documentary does a great job laying out all different parts of the case from different perspectives.

Obviously, Lyle and Erik being interviewed and explaining their side of the story is the most fascinating seeing as how they're the main players.

Both continue to maintain they were brutally abused by their father, and that was the sole motivation for killing their parents. The documentary certainly features plenty of skepticism of their defense and features one of the prosecutors from the first trial - which resulted in a pair of hung juries.

"The Menendez Brothers" does a great job of taking viewers on a journey over the course of two hours, and it's way more informative than the series from Ryan Murphy.

There's also plenty to analyze and pick apart. More than anything, it's likely people will argue the film supports their side. Those who believe the abuse allegations will use it to say the two men should be set free. Those who don't will point to the successful prosecution and the views of those involved in going after the Menendez brothers as proof they should remain locked up.

That's how you know the documentary is great.

Have you seen the documentary? Let me know your thoughts and thoughts on the case at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.