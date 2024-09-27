New Series About Brutal Double Murder Case Is Must-Watch TV | REVIEW

"Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story" is must-watch TV.

There has been serious buzz surrounding the latest installment in the "Monsters" series from Ryan Murphy since the trailer was released.

The Netflix series shines an unfiltered and brutal look at the infamous double murder of Jose and Mary Louise "Kitty" Menendez at the hands of Erik and Lyle.

The two young men gunned down their parents in their Beverly Hills mansion on August 20, 1989, and the trials and convictions that followed captivated the nation.

"Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story" is outstanding.

The Netflix series stars Javier Bardem as Jose, Chloë Sevigny as Kitty Menendez and Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Cooper Koch as Lyle and Erik.

Every single episode of the series is nothing short of chilling. In fact, it's one of the darkest shows I've ever had to sit through.

Some scenes were so uncomfortable that I had to fast forward through them. That's not a negative. It's by design due to the fact Lyle and Erik maintained their father brutally sexually abused them. That was their motive for carrying out the double murder.

That claim has long been disputed with the prosecution arguing the wealthy young men were simply motivated by greed.

The series pulls back the curtain on both sides of the abuse claim, and that leads to some *VERY* uncomfortable moments in the series.

The actual murder scene is also nothing short of horrifying. It's one of the most gruesome scenes I've seen on TV in a long time, but it's that way because it needed to be realistic to get the message across.

These two men tore their parents to pieces with shotguns. The brutality and horror of the killing can't be overstated.

Some people might think "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story" tries to glamorize Erik and Lyle. I disagree. It pumps them up only to deflate them and punch holes in their story as the series from Murphy unfolds.

I can't imagine a series that could make them look worse than "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story" did.

The true star of the series is Nicholas Alexander Chavez, who is bone-chilling as the older brother Lyle. He comes off as a true psycho. Honestly, I had no idea who Chavez was before watching the series, but this young man seems destined to have a long career.

If you love stories about infamous crimes, then I can't recommend "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story" enough. Do not watch it with kids around because it's wildly inappropriate for young viewers. However, it's great for people who want to dive into one of the most famous murder cases in America's history. Have you seen it? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.