'Yellowstone' Fans Get Unexpected Update About Mysterious Spinoff: DETAILS

"The Madison" stars Michelle Pfeiffer, and is part of the "Yellowstone" universe.

The upcoming "Yellowstone" spinoff "The Madison" appears to be taking some big steps forward.

The "Yellowstone" universe is rapidly growing with Taylor Sheridan overseeing the entertainment world he created.

The original saga took TV by storm, and it's clear Sheridan and his partners have no plans of slowing down.

That's great news for "Yellowstone" fans, and there's now a very significant update on the most mysterious spinoff of them all.

"Yellowstone" fans get big update on "The Madison."

One of the most intriguing spinoffs is "The Madison" with Michelle Pfeiffer. Very little is known about the series.

The plot is simply described as, "A heartfelt exploration of grief and human connection, following a New York City family in the Madison River Valley of central Montana."

It was reported in early December 2025 that filming on season two was underway. The revelation was odd for one simple reason.

"The Madison" still has no premiere date for season one.

Not a single episode has aired or appears likely to air in the near future. Yet, the show pushed forward with season two.

Now, fans have another massive update. Whiskey Riff reported that star Elle Chapman recently posted on her Instagram story that filming on season two is over.

"And that’s a wrap on Season 2. Heart is full," Chapman shared with her followers. You can see a screenshot of the post here.

Her update means that "The Madison" now has two entire seasons filmed and stacked away before a single episode of the series has aired.

It's a very unusual situation. Generally speaking, a network or studio wants to see how the first season does before investing more money into a second season. Not with "The Madison."

In this case, it's full-steam ahead on season two before season one even has a premiere date. I guess that's the Taylor Sheridan difference. The people writing the checks know everything he touches turns to gold.

We'll make sure to keep bringing you the latest updates as we have them on the "Yellowstone" universe. Let me know your thoughts and predictions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.