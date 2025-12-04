'Yellowstone' Fans Hit With Unexpected News About Secretive Spinoff

It appears the "Yellowstone" wave grows higher even before more spinoffs air.

Taylor Sheridan built the most powerful television universe in modern times with the neo-Western empire. The original saga ended in December 2024 following Kevin Costner leaving the show early before its conclusion.

It was obvious when the series finale aired that Sheridan had zero intention of stopping the story of the Duttons, land battles and plenty of drama.

Below are the confirmed spinoffs in the works:

"1944" - The third prequel series. Takes place after the events of "1923."

"Dutton Ranch" - Spinoff focused on Beth and Rip.

"The Madison" - Connection to the "Yellowstone" universe not known at this time.

"Marshals" - A spinoff focused on Kayce (Luke Grimes).

"The Madison" reportedly already filming season two.

Of all the upcoming spinoffs, the one that is shrouded in the most mystery is "The Madison" with Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell leading the way.

Virtually nothing is known about the series other than the plot being described as, "a heartfelt exploration of grief and human connection, following a New York City family in the Madison River Valley of central Montana."

There's no premiere date (my guess is some point in 2026), no preview, literally zero promotion for the series and further details are seemingly guarded like America's most classified secrets.

Yet, it appears there is some serious momentum behind the series with Pfeiffer and Russell before a single trailer has hit the web.

Collider reported that filming on a second season is currently underway in Texas. If a second season is already being made before season one even premieres, then it would seem to signal that the people at Paramount are *EXTREMELY* confident in whatever Sheridan has cooked up. That's definitely exactly what fans want to hear.

As for the other spinoffs in the works, "Y: Marshals" with Luke Grimes returning as Kayce Dutton premiers in March 2026, and previews have already been released.

"Dutton Ranch" focused on Beth and Rip is also expected at some point in 2026. There are no known deep details or premiere date for "1944."

I have to admit that might be the spinoff/prequel I'm most excited about. There's a 100% chance WWII will be wound into it like WWI was in "1923."

What "Yellowstone" spinoff are you most excited for? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.