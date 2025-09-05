Legendary Actor Joins 'Yellowstone' Universe For Star-Packed New Show: DETAILS

Kurt Russell is teaming up with Taylor Sheridan for an upcoming show in the "Yellowstone" universe.

PublishedUpdated

The "Yellowstone" universe is adding some insane star power.

Creator Taylor Sheridan currently has the following spinoffs in the works that are expected to premiere across the coming next 12 months or so:

  • "1944" - The third prequel series. Takes place after the events of "1923."
  • "Dutton Ranch" (working title) - A spinoff focused on Beth and Rip.
  • "The Madison" - Connection to the "Yellowstone" universe not known at this time.
  • "Marshals" - A spinoff focused on Kayce (Luke Grimes).

There's no question Sheridan continues to cook up a lot of magic, and "The Madison" has now added one of the best actors in the game.

Taylor Sheridan is working on multiple "Yellowstone" spinoffs. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Paramount+)

Kurt Russell joins upcoming "Yellowstone" spinoff.

Deadline reported Thursday that legendary "Miracle" star Kurt Russell is joining the upcoming spinoff "The Madison" in a major role. It was previously speculated more than a year ago that this was a possibility. Michelle Pfeiffer is also one of the faces of the series.

Plot details around "The Madison" remain closely guarded, and essentially nothing is known at all. Deadline reports the series is "a heartfelt exploration of grief and human connection, following a New York City family in the Madison River Valley of central Montana."

Seems a little bit outside the norm for Sheridan, but given his track record, I have no doubt he will make it work.

Kurt Russell will star in the upcoming "Yellowstone" spinoff "The Madison." Plot details remain largely unknown. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Netflix)

Russell is one of the most talented men in Hollywood, and he has crushed some major roles over the years. Obviously, playing Herb Brooks in "Miracle" is by far and away his best role, but it's far from his only outstanding one.

He was also exceptional in "The Hateful Eight" and "Escape From New York."

Now, he's joining forces with the most powerful visionary in Hollywood for a new "Yellowstone" spinoff. It's just the latest sign that Sheridan attracts legitimate A-list talent for his shows.

That includes Kevin Costner, Jeremy Renner, Sylvester Stallone, Demi Moore, Jon Hamm, Sam Eliott, Michelle Pfeiffer and now Russell.

The man is absolutely crushing it.

Kurt Russell is joining the upcoming show "The Madison." (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for TCM)

"The Madison" has no set release date as of now, but I'll definitely keep you all updated once more is known. Make sure to keep following along, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Tags
Written by
David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.