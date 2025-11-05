'Yellowstone' Spinoff Gets Major Update That Will Have Fans Buzzing, Features Major Star

It appears a release timeline for an upcoming "Yellowstone" spinoff is starting to become a bit clearer.

Taylor Sheridan is currently cooking up several spinoffs for the "Yellowstone" universe. When a product makes billions of dollars, you can count on it to continue rolling in the entertainment industry.

Below are the four major spinoffs in the works:

"1944" - The third prequel series. Takes place after the events of "1923."

"Dutton Ranch" (working title) - A spinoff focused on Beth and Rip.

"The Madison" - Connection to the "Yellowstone" universe not known at this time.

"Marshals" - A spinoff focused on Kayce (Luke Grimes).

Of all the spinoffs, the two with the least amount of public information are "1944" and "The Madison." That now appears to be changing.

"The Madison" fires up production in Bozeman, MT.

The Madison stars legendary actress Michelle Pfeiffer and actor Kurt Russell, and the plot is described as, "A New York family's life unravels after a tragedy, as they process grief while vacationing in rural Montana, exploring human connection amidst profound sorrow."

That's pretty much all that is known at this time about the series created by Sheridan. However, fans recently received a significant update.

KBZK reported Monday that the series is currently filming in Bozeman, Montana. The original saga also spent significant time in Montana filming in different locations, most notably the ranch.

There is no official release date for "The Madison," but all indications seem to point to a release at some point in 2026. There's literally nothing to suggest fans are going to get it in 2025.

That means we're likely getting "Dutton Ranch," "Y: Marshals" and "The Madison" all in 2026. Fans are also going to get a new season of "Lioness" next year.

Is Sheridan cooking or is Sheridan cooking? The answer is yes.

To be honest, the plot details for "The Madison" aren't exactly what fans are used to when it comes to "Yellowstone," but that doesn't mean it won't be great. The original saga and two previous spinoffs — "1883" and "1923" — were great.

I have no doubt fans, once again, will get a very fun story to dig our teeth into.

We'll see how it all shakes out once "The Madison" premieres, and the fact cameras are rolling is great news. We'll make sure to keep you all updated here at OutKick. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.