'Yellowstone' Spinoff Gets Major Update That Will Have Fans Going Crazy: DETAILS

"The Madison" stars Michelle Pfeiffer. Details about the show are shrouded in secrecy.

An upcoming "Yellowstone" spinoff finally has a release window.

Taylor Sheridan has been working nonstop expanding the universe of the neo-Western show following its conclusion in December 2024.

Below is a list of the known spinoffs in the works:

"1944" - The third prequel series. Takes place after the events of "1923." No known release date or production schedule.

"Dutton Ranch" - Spinoff focused on Beth and Rip. Coming in 2026.

"The Madison" - Connection to the "Yellowstone" universe not known. Two seasons done filming.

"Marshals" - A spinoff focused on Kayce (Luke Grimes) that premieres March 1, 2026 on CBS.

"The Madison" gets release window.

"The Madison" stars Michelle Pfeiffer and it's also been reported Kurt Russell will play a major role. Two seasons finished filming before a single episode aired. It's a very odd situation.

The plot is simply described as, "A heartfelt exploration of grief and human connection, following a New York City family in the Madison River Valley of central Montana."

Other than those details, the show has been shrouded in secrecy, and fans have been desperate to find out when some episodes will be released.

Well we (sort of) have an answer.

Paramount+ released a video Thursday announcing what's coming for fans in 2026, and it included the premiere of "The Madison."

The exact premiere date remains unknown, but at least now fans know it will arrive at some point this year.

I'll be very curious to see what we get when "The Madison" arrives at some point in 2026. The plot details don't sound like your standard "Yellowstone" story, but we all have faith in Taylor Sheridan to get the job done.

The man simply doesn't miss. There's a reason his new deal with NBCUniversal is reportedly worth more than $1 billion.

The "Yellowstone" creator knows how to move the needle. There's no doubt about that at all.

Make sure to keep checking back to OutKick for the latest updates on the "Yellowstone" universe as we have them, and make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.