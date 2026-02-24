Taylor Sheridan's New Show Drops Emotional Preview......But Is It A Disaster Waiting To Happen?

A new trailer is out for Taylor Sheridan's "The Madison."

Basic info:

Streaming platform: Paramount+

Plot: A heartfelt exploration of grief and human connection, following a New York City family in the Madison River Valley of central Montana.

Cast: Michelle Pfeiffer, Kurt Russell, Matthew Fox, Patrick J. Adams and Elle Chapman

Release date: March 14, 2026

New preview released for Taylor Sheridan's "The Madison."

There has been an incredible amount of interest in "The Madison" from Taylor Sheridan. One of the big reasons why is because details about it have been kept tightly under wraps.

For a long time, it was believed that it was going to be part of the "Yellowstone" universe. That turned out to be false.

It's completely unrelated to "Yellowstone."

It's also not at all what Sheridan fans are used to.

Instead of a lot of violence and action, it seems more like it's meant for those with a softer side. The new preview released on Tuesday only backed that up further.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I guess Kurt Russell wasn't kidding when he said "The Madison" is "a very female-gaze-oriented show."

Part of me believes that anything Sheridan crafts is guaranteed to be great. That could easily end up being the case with "The Madison."

However, I'm telling you right now, people are in for a serious vibe shift with this show compared to everything else he's done. We're talking about the man responsible for "Sicario" and "Wind River." Violence and darkness is what Sheridan does best.

While there's clearly a tragedy in this series with Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell, I think it's a safe bet we won't be seeing a lot of gun battles.

Now, does that mean the show will be a disaster? No, but it does mean that people had better start mentally preparing for something very different.

I'll withhold judgment until I see it. As of right now, I'm just trusting that Sheridan won't let us down. You can catch "The Madison" starting March 14th on Paramount+. Hit me with your predictions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.