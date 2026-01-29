Star Actor Confirms Worst Fears About Taylor Sheridan's New Show With Simple Comment

"Yellowstone" fans are definitely going to get a huge curveball with Taylor Sheridan's latest series.

Sheridan's new series "The Madison" premieres March 14 on Paramount+, and it features an absolutely stacked cast with Kurt Russell and Michelle Pfeiffer leading the way.

Most details about the show have been shrouded in extreme mystery. The plot is simply described as, "A heartfelt exploration of grief and human connection, following a New York City family in the Madison River Valley of central Montana."

It's also known that two full seasons have already been filmed and are ready to roll. Now, more information is out, and don't expect a lot of gunfights and explosions.

Kurt Russell indicates "The Madison" is meant for women.

Entertainment Weekly spoke with Kurt Russell in a piece published Wednesday, and revealed both seasons already shot are six episodes each.

The "Miracle" star also revealed that "The Madison" is definitely meant for female viewers over Sheridan's traditional audience.

Russell told the outlet the following:

"I was very happy about that [filming fitting his schedule], because I really like what The Madison is. It’s a smart show. He's a really good writer — Taylor's excellent, and Michelle's great, and she's really great in this show. Talking about awards — I think they're going to be looking Michelle's way. They're all really good, but it is [Sheridan's] writing that is so compelling. And I think that it's a very different show for Taylor in that it's a very female-gaze-oriented show. And I think it's extremely well written, it was fun to play. It was really fun to do. I just had a good time."

"It's a very female-gaze-oriented show."

Welp.

Safe to say scenes of dudes getting gunned down, bombs going off and absolute carnage are probably off the table.

Remember, "The Madison" was initially believed to be a "Yellowstone" spinoff. That turned out to not be true. It's a standalone series.

Perhaps, our expectations should have been downgraded right from the start, or at least, fans should have prepared for a mental shift.

Now, Russell is confirming what the trailer above indicated when it dropped. This show isn't for the traditional Sheridan fan. It's for a female-heavy audience.

I don't want to be too negative, but this is a bit hard for me to wrap my head around. I thought the Sheridan universe was all about good guys killing bad guys, protecting your land and absolute carnage.

"The Madison" looks like it's a borderline soap opera that simply takes place in Montana. Could it be exceptional? Sure. Could it also not be something I spend a lot of time watching? Absolutely.

You can catch "The Madison" starting March 14 on Paramount+. It is going to be very interesting to see how it all plays out. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.