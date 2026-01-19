Taylor Sheridan's New Western Gets First Preview......And It's Not What Fans Are Expecting: WATCH

The first preview for Taylor Sheridan's "The Madison" has arrived.

Basic info:

Streaming platform: Paramount+

Plot: A heartfelt exploration of grief and human connection, following a New York City family in the Madison River Valley of central Montana.

Cast: Michelle Pfeiffer, Kurt Russell, Matthew Fox, Patrick J. Adams and Elle Chapman

Release date: March 14, 2026

First preview for "The Madison" released.

There has been nonstop speculation and chatter about "The Madison" going back months. It was originally believed that it was going to be a part of the "Yellowstone" universe.

It was revealed a couple of days ago when it got an official premiere date that it's not part of the neo-Western world. It's a stand-alone series starring Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell.

Interesting.

Kind of odd that it was promoted and reported on as a "Yellowstone" spinoff……for that to turn out two months prior to the premiere to not be the case.

Well, the first trailer is out, and it's going to throw Sheridan fans for a bit of a loop. Give it a watch below, and let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Yeah, I think it's safe to say this is a *MAJOR* change of pace for Sheridan. The man has made a fortune on telling gritty and violent stories, such as "Wind River," "Yellowstone," "Sicario" and "Mayor of Kingstown."

This clearly isn't anything like those productions. Not even close. This looks like a bit of a sappy love story. Where is the killing? Where is the violence? Where is the carnage?

The preview makes "The Madison" look unrecognizable from Sheridan's previous work.

Now, having said that, the cast is loaded with Pfeiffer and Russell leading the way. Matthew Fox is also back in a major series after being the face of "LOST" decades ago on ABC. Good to see him back in the game.

Also, everyone knows Sheridan delivers. There's a reason his content is so unbelievably popular. No reason to believe that he'll drop the ball, but it just has a very odd vibe to it.

Seems like the risks could be very high with this kind of pivot, but again, there are reasons to be optimistic.

I guess we'll all find out March 14th when it premieres on Paramount+. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.