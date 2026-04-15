Taylor Sheridan's New Hit Western Series Gets Major Update After Stunning First Season

Season one of "The Madison" premiered on Paramount+ in March. Season two is already finished filming.

"The Madison" isn't going anywhere on Paramount+.

Taylor Sheridan's new Western series premiered in March on the streaming giant, and it was a major change of pace from "Yellowstone".

Instead of a lot of action and violence, the show focused on a wealthy New York family struggling with the death of its patriarch – played by the exceptionally talented Kurt Russell.

The death sparks the Clyburn family to venture to Montana, where Preston Clyburn and his brother died, and over the course of six episodes, viewers were taken on a very emotional ride.

As I said in my season one recap, I had fairly low expectations going in, and that was a mistake. Sheridan simply doesn't miss.

"The Madison" renewed for third season.

Well, I hope fans of the show are ready for a lot more of the Clyburn story to unfold. Deadline reported Tuesday that the series has been renewed for a third season.

The second season is already filmed and in the can, but it has no release date. It's likely the second season comes out in late 2026 or early 2027.

The second season will also consist of six episodes.

Further plot details for what's coming next in "The Madison" aren't known, but it's pretty easy to take an educated guess.

Season one ended with Stacy Clyburn (Michelle Pfeiffer) lying next to her husband's grave in Montana. It's obvious that all signs point to a permanent move to Montana for the family, and that's exactly what fans are hoping unfolds.

The entire point of the show is to contrast life in a big city like NYC to life in a beautiful rural area like Montana.

As someone who has lived in Montana and in big cities, I much prefer the former over the latter. Not a tough call, and "The Madison" perfectly captures that energy and vibe.

Buckle up because I'm sure whatever is coming next in "The Madison" will be wild. Let me know your thoughts on the series at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.