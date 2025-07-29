Matthew McConaughey's New Movie About Rescuing Kids Looks Wild: PREVIEW

Matthew McConaughey's new movie "The Lost Bus" looks like it's going to be a very dark and potentially inspiring movie.

Basic info:

Streaming platform: Apple TV+

Plot: From director Paul Greengrass and inspired by real events, "The Lost Bus" is a white-knuckle ride through one of America’s deadliest wildfires as a wayward school bus driver (Matthew McConaughey) and a dedicated school teacher (America Ferrera) battle to save 22 children from the terrifying inferno.

Cast: Matthew McConaughey, America Ferrera, Yul Vazquez and Ashlie Atkinson

Director: Paul Greengrass

Rating: R

Release Date: October 3, 2025

A short teaser for "The Lost Bus" was released in early June, and it became immediately clear to me that it's likely going to be very solid.

After all, how can anyone be against McConaughey?

Well, I'm doubling down on that belief after seeing the full trailer released Tuesday. It definitely looks like it's going to be worth checking out.

You can watch the trailer below, and let me know your thoughts

What do we all think about the preview? I think we're in for a very fun time, and this is McConaughey's first major film role since 2019.

I wouldn't say he's been out of the game, but the "True Detective" star has certainly been in no rush to return to starring in movies.

Well, he's back now with "The Lost Bus," and it definitely looks like he's going to crush the role. Full disclosure, I'm not familiar with the true story, and sticking to my standard policy, and not going to research it and spoil the movie ahead of time. I'll read about it afterward.

You can catch "The Lost Bus" starting October 3, 2025.