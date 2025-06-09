Matthew McConaughey's New Movie Looks Like A Shot Of Adrenaline To The Heart: PREVIEW

Matthew McConaughey's new movie "The Lost Bus" looks like it's going to be great.

Basic info (via Apple):

Streaming platform: Apple TV+

Plot: "The Lost Bus" is a white-knuckle ride through one of America’s deadliest wildfires as a wayward school bus driver (Matthew McConaughey) and a dedicated school teacher (America Ferrera) battle to save 22 children from the terrifying inferno.

Cast: Matthew McConaughey, America Ferrera, Yul Vazquez and Ashlie Atkinson

Director: Paul Greengrass

Rating: R

Release Date: Some point in 2025

Trailer released for "The Lost Bus."

Apple released the trailer for "The Lost Bus" on Sunday, and it appears McConaughey might be digging his teeth into another great film.

Give it a watch below, and let me now what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It's worth noting that this is McConaughey's first major film role since 2019 when he starred in "The Gentlemen."

That was also the same year he starred in "Serenity" - perhaps the worst movie ever made. We'll just let that one go.

Now, he's coming back for a major leading role in a movie, and it looks like it's going to be awesome. Admittedly, I don't know anything about the story it's based on, and I won't look it up.

My general rule of thumb is to always go in blind. I don't want anything ruined.

The preview is intriguing, the plot sounds like a wild ride and McConaughey is back in a major movie. What's not to like? I'm definitely going to check out "The Lost Bus" whenever it comes out this year. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.