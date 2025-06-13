Hit TV Show Takes Brutal Hit As Fans Revolt Against Trash Episodes: DETAILS

"The Last of Us" saw a huge decline in quality in season two.

Did HBO officially botch "The Last of Us"?

The hit post-apocalyptic series from the powerhouse network recently wrapped up season two with a fascinating cliffhanger.

However, the season as a whole - minus episode two - was pretty much an unmitigated disaster. The season two finale took a ratings hit, and viewers now have a fuller picture.

It's not good.

"The Last of Us" season two takes a ratings hit.

The Hollywood Reporter reported that ratings for season two for episodes one through five - the five episodes with complete data - are down a staggering 18% for minutes streamed.

The five episodes averaged 810.4 million minutes of streaming.

To make the situation even worse for HBO and the people responsible for "The Last of Us," season two of the show currently has a 37% viewership rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

To put it as simply as possible, that's an utterly pathetic rating, and it represents a major problem for the network.

If ratings are declining and fans are in open revolt, then can the show even be saved at this point? What is the path forward?

Season three will focus on Abby (Kaitlyn Dever), and that's probably for the best. Bella Ramsey clearly can't carry "The Last of Us."

It remains to be seen what a season with Dever leading the way will look like, but she definitely has the skill to do it.

Season three of "The Last of Us" is expected in 2027. Let's hope HBO can turn the ship around during that time. What do you think about the state of the show? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.