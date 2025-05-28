Hit TV Show Faces Huge Problem As Fans Revolt, But It Might Not Be All Bad News

"The Last of Us" took a ratings hit with the season two finale.

The hit HBO series about a post-apocalyptic America wrapped up season two this past Sunday, and it almost felt like a relief to get to a break.

Season one was incredible TV led by Pedro Pascal. However, season two was an inconsistent disappointment.

Of the seven episodes, one was great - episode two - a couple were solid, and the rest were terrible. Fans seem to be giving up now that Bella Ramsey is the clear lead.

*RELATED: Hit TV Show Enrages Fans With Woke Garbage And Lesbian Storyline*

"The Last of Us" finale sees ratings decline.

The season two finale drew 3.7 million viewers across all platforms on Sunday night, according to Variety. That's not a bad number for a premium cable show, but it's also a clear decline from the start of the season.

The season two premiere in April had 5.3 million viewers when it first aired, according to the same Variety report. That's a 30.19% decline.

Is it a sign that fans are jumping off the boat after multiple terrible episodes? You'd think that, but it's not all bad news.

Variety reported that the average season two episode going into the premiere had roughly 37 million viewers. Most of whom are coming in later on streaming.

Season one had roughly 32 million viewers an episode. While the season finale saw a serious and troubling decline, the season as a whole is outperforming season one.

Here's the problem. "The Last of Us" generated a lot of new fans in-between seasons one and two, and many stuck with the latest season, despite all the issues. The fact there was a serious ratings decline for the finale might be a sign some fans are gone and not coming back.

The only optimistic thing that should captivate viewers is that season three will focus on Abby, and Kaitlyn Dever is an incredible talent. Abby had very little screen time in season two, and stole the show every moment she was on it.

HBO had better figure out a way to get "The Last of Us" back on the correct track or season three could see a huge drop. As a fan of the show, I definitely don't want that to happen, but no way fans stick around for another season if it's as inconsistent as season two. What do you think of the show? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.