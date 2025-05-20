Hit TV Show Drops Sinister Season Finale Preview: WATCH

There's just one episode left in season two of "The Last of Us."

The hit HBO series starring Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal is one of the most popular shows on TV, despite the fact that season two has been rough.

Episodes are all over the place. There have been some great moments, and there have been moments that are borderline propaganda.

The Last of Us (Credit: HBO)

Preview released for season finale of "The Last of Us."

The season two finale - "Every Last One of Them" - airs Sunday night on HBO to wrap up the rocky season.

Fans are hoping that the season two finale is able to its run on a strong note going into season three. It looks like that might be exactly what happens, judging from the very unsettling preview released.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

That's one hell of an awesome preview. Of course, the previews all season long have been great, but episodes have then failed to deliver.

It's important to keep expectations realistic. The finale could be great. It could also be a complete dud. We'll find out Sunday night.

The Last of Us (Credit: HBO)

"The Last of Us" season two ends Sunday night on HBO. A chilling preview is out for the season two finale. (Credit: HBO)

Let's hope HBO finishes season two on a strong note, and there's some attempt to salvage the situation. Otherwise, fans might jump ship ahead of season three. Let me know your predictions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com

David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.