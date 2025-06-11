Fans Of Hit TV Show Hit With Great News After Terribly Disappointing Season

Two seasons are in the books, and fans are now waiting for season three.

"The Last of Us" appears to be trending in a better direction.

Season two of the hit HBO series about a post-apocalyptic America recently wrapped up, and it was incredibly disappointing.

The second season featured a total of seven episodes. One was excellent. A couple were okay and several were borderline unwatchable.

The show feels like it's teetering on collapse.

"The Last of Us" fans finally get great news.

One of the few positive moments in the season was the character Abby (Kaitlyn Dever) and her revenge arc. In a season of trash, Dever crushed it in very little screen time.

The final moments of season two indicated Abby would be the focus of season three, and that was the assumption. Yet, there was no official confirmation…..until now.

"I think it was good to go on that journey to end up at HBO, end up at a place that leaned into those controversial decisions, I guess. But the decisions are just what the story required, and even now, it’s like I can’t believe that they let us structure the series in this way. Meaning like we just ended season two, and season three is going to be starring — spoiler alert — Kaitlyn," co-creator Neil Druckmann said during an Emmys FYC event on Tuesday, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

If the show can be saved (that's a big *IF*), then pivoting to Abby as the focus might be the only way to do it.

Bella Ramsey, clearly, can't carry "The Last of Us." That's obvious to anyone watching. Dever absolutely can.

She's outrageously talented going back to her time on "Justified." Hard to believe that was more than a decade ago.

The 28-year-old talent has only gotten better with time. Plus, viewers are eager to dive further into Abby's backstory and her hunt for revenge against Joel.

Let's hope the pivot to Abby improves the quality of the series. Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.