Hit Show Shocks Fans With Brutally Violent Cliffhanger: REACTIONS

"The Last of Us" season two is over, and it has the internet buzzing.

Now, I've been pretty clear that season two of the HBO series has been all over the place. Some episodes are very entertaining.

Others are absolute trash. It's one of the most inconsistent seasons of television that I've ever seen. Fans were hoping to end the season on a high note, and that's exactly what happened.

"The Last of Us" ends season two with violent cliffhanger.

I'm going to do my best to keep this spoiler free for anyone who hasn't watched the finale yet, but there's some stuff we simply have to discuss.

The closing moments.

The entire season has been about Ellie's hunt for Abby (Kaitlyn Dever) after she murdered Joel. It's what brought Ellie to Seattle where chaos and carnage has unfolded.

Well, fans finally got to see the two meet back up in an episode full of bloodshed and death. Abby, in a state of rage and shock, screams at Ellie about how she let her live and the show's antagonist wasted it.

A single shot can be heard ringing out as the screen goes black.

Who is alive? Who is dead?

We don't know, and that's the entire point. Then, fans are hit with another flashback showing Abby on day one in Seattle.

I never played the games. I have no idea what's coming next, but it's clear season three is going to focus heavily on Abby. That's good news because Dever is outrageously talented in the role. Easily one of the few incredible parts of a very rocky season, despite having limited screen time.

Fans were also quick to sound off on social media about the shocking and violent finale. Below are some reactions on Reddit:

Mel wanting a c-section before she died was brutal

It hit me when Abby was rounding the corner in her final scene, made it look like you were taking control of her for the first time in the game

Kaitlyn Dever is amazing and is going to make an incredible Abby. Goddamn why do we have to wait 2 years to see it.

The way Kaitlyn delivered, "I let you live…" completely sold me on her Abby. Cannot wait for S3

The last five minutes totally cured my wtf of some of the scenes in this episode. Dever nailed Abby to the point I thought it was Laura Bailey.

The scene where she wants Owen and Mel to separately point to Abby's location on the map is a great callback to S01E06 where Joel asks Marlon and Florence to do the same.

Solid episode. I actually loved the Seattle Day One ending with Abby. Much better than the gunshot ending.

Lowkey feel like they sabotaged Ellie to make the impending Abby season seem more hype by comparison

The two year wait is going to be brutal. I can’t wait to see Abby’s side

I think this was the best episode of the whole season, mostly because it stayed pretty accurate to the blueprint of the game in terms of key points. Loved that they ended with Abby’s first day and that they decided to include "I really hope you make it," into the show. I think this is the first episode of the season that I didn’t end it thinking "Why did they do that?"

Now, fans sit and wait for a heavy dose of Abby in season three. I'd suggest getting comfortable because it likely will be a couple of years before it drops. What did you think of the finale and season two as a whole? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.