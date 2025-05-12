Hit TV Show Sets Internet On Fire With Unexpected Cliffhanger: DETAILS

"The Last of Us" viewers seem pretty impressed with the new episode that aired Sunday night.

I've been pretty open about the fact that season two is all over the place. It's a bit of a mess, and it's okay to admit it.

Season one was a masterpiece. Season two is wildly inconsistent. Episode two was gold. Episode four was woke propaganda.

There's zero consistency, but the good news is fans got a relatively solid episode with "Feel Her Love."

"The Last of Us" fans react to new episode.

Episode five of season two continued to spotlight Ellie's time in Seattle hunting Abby, and included some really cool moments.

I won't spoil the entire thing, but there is an incredible revenge scene when Ellie finds one of Abby's Firefly teammates. It was a brutal beatdown. Viewers also learned the spores have gone airborne and characters can be infected without being attacked by the infected. It's a game-changer.

However, the moment that has everyone talking is the final seconds of the episode. Ellie wakes up in Jackson with Joel (Pedro Pascal) walking into her room.

It was a really cool moment to watch unfold. What does it mean? I honestly don't know because I never played the game. Joel is clearly dead. It's a flashback, but what is the point of it?

My guess is that future episodes will unpack what Joel was doing in the years between season one and two.

Fans were also quick to weigh in with reactions on social media.

Below are a few of the reactions that flooded in on Reddit with mixed opinions:

I thought the hospital sequence was pretty solid, but damn I wish they’d included the cut back to Ellie’s trembling hands outside the theater and the "I made her talk" scene in this episode for a stronger emotional impact.

Ellie lookin at the pipes the same way Abby looked at the golf clubs 👀

Jesse finding the map in the theater is exactly the same way Abby finds their map in the aquarium.

Now the Jessie and Tommy people can finally shut up

I swear I heard the Rat King by the elevator.

Having the virus evolve into spores as way to highlight the consequences of Joel’s actions rather than just have it be the way it always was, was an objectively good change.

This felt very strangely paced... kind of jumping from place to place and all the sudden she was in the hospital lol Liked the Nora scene tho!

I hate how this season is treating us like idiots. I don't need every plot to be handed to me like I'm 5 years old. They ruined the Seraphites intro, no shambler it looks like, and the script looks like it's made to please gen z. Dina's breakdown on vengeance was good, I thought we would leave childish Ellie behind but then they completely forgot why they were there. Best parts were the stalkers, they were done great, and Nora's scene. But overall I disliked the episode.

For most of the episode it seemed like Dina wanted to avenge Joel more than Ellie. It’s so weird.

The Ellie who interacted with Nora was not the Ellie we saw for the majority of this episode. But, damn, those last few minutes were great stuff

Set designs have gone crazy this season

Loved the introduction of spores. But why didn't they just have them anyway from the get go?

We're five episodes into season two, and I think it's fair to say the latest episode was the second best of the season. It's hard to believe anything will come close to episode two, but the Joel flashback cliffhanger certainly means fans will stick around for at least another week.

What did you think of the episode? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com, and we now wait for the final two episodes of season two.