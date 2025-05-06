Hit TV Show Drops Incredibly Unsettling Preview For New Episode: WATCH

The preview for the upcoming episode of "The Last of Us" is unbelievably sinister.

Four episodes from season two have aired so far on HBO, and while there have been some great moments, the show is also all over the place.

Some moments are nothing short of incredible TV. Other moments…..are downright stupid. Episode four saw the introduction of a new villain - Isaac Dixon (Jeffery Wright) - and it also featured some cringeworthy moments with Ellie and Dina in Seattle.

The lack of consistency is mind-boggling.

Preview released for upcoming "The Last of Us."

Well, it looks like Ellie and Dina's time in Seattle is about to ratchet up the mystery and violence as they hunt for revenge, judging from the preview.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I think I speak for a lot of fans when I say I hope like hell the show swings back upward and stays there. There are only three episodes remaining in season two.

That's not a lot of time to bring fans back into the fold and prove "The Last of Us" can be saved. It should be a simple formula.

Fans want to be immersed in the dark and violent post-apocalyptic world. We want to see the protagonists battle the infected, rival clans and fight to survive.

The woke nonsense can be left on the cutting room floor. If "The Last of Us" does that, then it will return to its old ways.

It's really not that hard to figure out.

Judging from the latest preview, it seems like we'll get back on track with episode five of season two. At least, that's what I'm hoping. Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.