Hit TV Show Has Internet On Edge After Explosive New Episode: REACTIONS

"The Last of Us" finally delivered another solid episode.

The popular HBO series about a post-apocalyptic America is currently in its second season, and episode six - "The Price" - aired Sunday night.

There's now just one episode left in season two. As I've written about before, season two has mostly been a huge disappointment.

Some episodes are very solid. Episode two was great. Other episodes have been nothing short of trash. Fortunately, episode six was impressive.

"The Last of Us" fans react to new episode.

I'll keep this spoiler free so it's not ruined for anyone who hasn't watched yet, but episode six saw Pedro Pascal's return after Joel's death in episode two.

The episode focused heavily on different points in Joel's life before and after the world came crashing down. It also includes an emotional segment on Joel's actions at the end of season one, when he saved Ellie's life.

Overall, it was probably the second-best episode of season two. Of course, that's not saying much because the bar is very low.

The episode certainly has the internet talking and fans buzzing. Check out reactions on Reddit below, and him me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

Never cried like that for a TV show. Neil did that one justice

The backstory into Joel’s dynamic with his dad is a great touch and really illuminating. There’s lots of little hints that Joel is insecure in his parenting and needs validation from Ellie. Asking if he did okay at the museum, going into extended detail about how he made the guitar and downplaying his work in the hopes of receiving a compliment. It all reeks of someone who suffered from an abusive parent and who is desperate to know that they’re doing better. Such a great little character bit. And also, Tony f*cking Dalton.

Pedro f*cking killed it in that last scene.

Best episode of the entire series. Neil Druckmann simply doesn't miss.

Pedro nailed this episode- the single tear in the space capsule got me

Joel’s "I hope you do a little better than me" took me the f*ck OUT 😭

Genuinely baffled that they included the porch scene so early. It’s the emotional climax of the game’s narrative, and tossing what was originally the return to the Salt Lake City hospital scene into the mix felt weird.

Honestly the direction and acting in this episode was the best of the season. Night and day difference from the other episodes. I’ve been very critical of this season but I have absolutely nothing but praise for this episode performance wise. Not the biggest fan of putting the porch season so early but it seems like a logistical decision. What can you do I guess.

I wish more and more Neil would have just wrote and directed the whole show. This episode cut out unnecessary stuff while also fitting in new pieces together. It fit very well and didn’t feel rushed at all compared to some parts of the season.

Incredible episode overall. They pretty much nailed everything but I still have an issue with the pacing. I don’t know how I feel about Joel confirming the truth to Ellie, even though she already knew, then dropping the "I want to try" line so quick after. And having that scene at the end of season 2 instead of at the end of the whole story just feels weird. Part 2 really shoulda been one season with like 16 episodes. The pacing is just throwing shit out of wack for me personally. But all in all they nailed most of it and the acting was f*cking phenomenal from Pedro and Bella.

I’m a mess. Phenomenal job by Pedro and Bella. It truly speaks to their brilliance that I could see the reveal coming and was dreading it being revealed now. And yet, by the end it really worked for me!

Favorite episode of the season. The game's emotional impact has always been where the show really really shines, and Pedro and Bella's performances this episode were phenomenal. I even think some of the major changes they made to these flashbacks ultimately makes sense for the adaptation.

Jesus Christ Tony Dalton was absolutely unreal in like the 5 minutes of screentime he had. He came out of nowhere and I had to double check I was in the right show. Also the young Joel Miller killed it, had all the same mannerisms as Pedro Pascal, especially that look. Pretty good episode

This episode proved to me that Bella can be a fantastic Ellie when the writing and directing is actually good. It’s too bad Neil can’t write and direct the whole season lol

Holy sh*t. Crying my eyes out in the end. Been a while since I've cried that much at a tv show. Not gonna lie.... I wish Neil Druckmann directed the whole show.

Now, there's just one episode left in season two. As someone who never played the video games, I have no idea where we're going next, and I'm more than fine with that. There's something nice about flying completely blind.

It is great to see the show finally trending in the correct direction after so much wild inconsistency in earlier episodes.

Fans are clearly very happy with episode six.

Now, we sit and wait for the season two finale this Sunday night. I can't wait to see what we're hit with to leave us hanging for season three. Let me know your predictions for the finale at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.