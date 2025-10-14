New TV Series About Sinister Manhunt Is Must-Watch TV Gold | REVIEW

Jason Clarke stars in "The Last Frontier" on Apple TV+.

"The Last Frontier" is an incredibly fun show.

Basic info:

Streaming platform: Apple TV+

Plot: "The Last Frontier" follows Frank Remnick (Jason Clarke), the lone U.S. marshal in charge of the quiet, rugged barrens of Alaska. Remnick’s jurisdiction is turned upside down when a prison transport plane crashes in the remote wilderness, setting free dozens of violent inmates. Tasked with protecting the town he’s vowed to keep safe, he begins to suspect the crash wasn’t an accident, but the first step of a well-crafted plan with far-reaching and devastating implications.

Cast: Jason Clarke, Dominic Cooper, Haley Bennett and Simone Kessell

Currently streaming

Apple scores fun hit with "The Last Frontier."

I've been super excited for "The Last Frontier" ever since I saw the preview. A plane full of dangerous convicts crashes and a massive manhunt is underway with a CIA twist.

Sold.

I don't need to hear a single other thing about it in order to give it a shot, and that's exactly what I did as soon as I had the opportunity.

The premiere doesn't disappoint at all. This show is equal parts absurd, fun, outrageous, dark and it's simply nonstop adrenaline.

The opening scene of the series shows a chained up criminal wearing a hood, blacked out goggles and hearing protection being loaded onto a prison transport flight.

All hell breaks loose right from the jump. The plane goes down in a crash, and during the chaos, the unknown prisoner wipes out his guards and slips away.

That leads to Frank Remnick (Jasone Clarke), a U.S. Marshal in Alaska, launching a massive manhunt for all the criminals who escaped the crash.

A rural Alaska in the middle of winter is a great setting for a manhunt series, and much like "Yellowstone," the scenery appears to be a character of its own.

Now, it's obvious from the jump that the main prisoner is much more than just a regular prisoner. Something……is off. The CIA is clearly hiding the truth about what's happening, and that's the mystery Frank has to try to solve, while also hunting for the other prisoners. There's also a really cool shootout scene early on.

That's about all I can say without getting into serious spoilers.

If you want a wildly entertaining mystery-thriller, then I suggest you start watching "The Last Frontier" ASAP on Apple TV+. Already watching? Let me know your thoughts on the series at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

P.S.: MAJOR SPOILER BELOW I JUST WANT TO GIVE MYSELF CREDIT FOR.

I immediately guessed the "Marshal" in the hospital was the true target as soon as Frank visited him and there was a line of questioning. Nailed it!