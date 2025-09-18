Insane Preview For New Manhunt TV Series With CIA Twist Will Have Your Heart Racing: WATCH

"The Last Frontier" premieres on Apple TV+ on October 10th.

"The Last Frontier" looks riveting.

Basic info:

Streaming platform: Apple TV+

Plot: "The Last Frontier" follows Frank Remnick (Jason Clarke), the lone U.S. marshal in charge of the quiet, rugged barrens of Alaska. Remnick’s jurisdiction is turned upside down when a prison transport plane crashes in the remote wilderness, setting free dozens of violent inmates. Tasked with protecting the town he’s vowed to keep safe, he begins to suspect the crash wasn’t an accident, but the first step of a well-crafted plan with far-reaching and devastating implications.

Cast: Jason Clarke, Dominic Cooper, Haley Bennett and Simone Kessell

Release date: October 10, 2025

Apple releases epic trailer for "The Last Frontier."

Now, I'm sure reading the plot details alone was enough to get you fired up. Just wait until you see the preview.

It's a shot of adrenaline straight to the heart. It also adds even more details about what to expect, including an unexpected twist involving the CIA.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

This line from the trailer delivered by Jason Clarke goes insanely hard:

"I see what's going on. I'm looking for 18 prisoners, and the CIA is looking for one."

This show looks like it's going to be exceptional. A manhunt story with the CIA being injected and taking place in isolated Alaska has all the makings for a wildly successful story.

It's a combination of "Wind River," "True Detective" and a Jason Bourne movie. It literally feels like it was cooked up in a lab for myself and guys like me. That means you if you're an OutKick reader.

Plus, Jason Clarke is one of the most underrated actors in the industry. That dude brings it every single time he's one the screen.

You can catch "The Last Frontier" starting October 10th on Apple TV+. Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.