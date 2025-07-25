Country Stars Release Simple But Impressive Music Video Covering Classic Song: WATCH

The Castellows consists of sisters Ellie, Powell and Lily Balkcom.

The Castellows have the internet buzzing after dropping a new music video.

The popular country music trio consists of sisters Ellie, Powell and Lily Balkcom. They seemingly punched through in early 2024 and haven't looked back.

Their traditional vibes and music resonate with a large swath of country music fans. The group is one of the players in the current revitalization the genre is currently undergoing.

It's been a blast to watch.

The Castellows release new music video.

One of the most popular songs from the group is a cover of Patty Loveless' class song "You Don't Even Know Who I Am."

The original version came out in 1995, and the Castellows put their own spin on it decades later. The music video features the trio in a church.

It's simple but impressive. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It didn't take long for people to flood into the comments with plenty of positive reactions:

I bet Patty Loveless is proud of your version of this song. It is every bit as good as hers. Thank you. Many people don’t realize that music is the great healer.

This made my day feel so peaceful, thank you for sharing your energy.

The acoustics of the church give me chills!

Patty Loveless really put the heart and emotion in this song, but it is hard to beat these ladies harmonizing!

That is an awesome song love it❤❤❤

Girls sound awesome, cheering your success, 100%

It’s few and far between that a cover is as good as an original,this one does it while being different enough not to sound like a cover .👌🏼

Amazing Beautiful voice. Love the songface-red-heart-shape

I did not want to cry this morning.

These gals are soooo awesome!! Hope they win all awards in country music!!!

The Castellows are clearly here to stay, and that's great news because they're outrageously talented. Plus, they also know how to get it rocking on social media.

What more could you want from a rising country music group?

What do you think of The Castellows? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.