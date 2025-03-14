Country Music Trio Release Epic Cover Of Iconic Song, Stir Up Reactions: LISTEN
The Castellows finally dropped the project they've been teasing for weeks.
The popular country music trio consists of sisters Eleanor, Lily, and Powell Balkcom, and they've been riding a high wave of momentum over the past 18+ months.
They've firmly cemented themselves as legit players in the country music industry. It's been a ton of fun to see, as a big fan of the genre and getting back to its roots.
The Castellows release cover of classic song.
The trio have been teasing a project involving Patty Loveless' famous song "You Don't Even Know Who I Am," and we finally have the finished product.
The Castellows dropped a cover of the song for fans on Friday, and it's exactly what people were expecting. Check it out below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.
It took no time at all for fans to rush to the comments section to show some love and praise for the sisters:
- The best thing out of Georgia since then Allman Brothers
- I bet Patty is smiling ear to ear on this one... GREAT JOB Ladies!
- She is just flawless!!
- Well done ladies. Patty Lovelace will be proud
- Chills running up and down my spine. Ladies, you nailed it! Well sung.
- GA strike again! Sweet as pecan pie and ice tea by the chattachoccee! Great vocals & mix! Keep smashing it! Southern ground proud!!!
- If perfection isn't this, then I've missed something. Every note is caressed with emotion, precision, color, and tone. This is Grammy material here, ladies and gentlemen
- Beautiful song!
- Love this! You guys are awesome!
- Grief, sung with ❤️ and heart. Keep going, you'll be very successful.
- What a great song really like it y'all beautiful voice
- Smoooooooothe, Southern, & Spectacular!
I hate to brag, but I would like to point out I was high on The Castellows long before most people were. I could see from a mile away they were going to be stars.
Their latest track covering an all-time group is simply further proof of that fact.
They have great voices, great energy and connect with the audience. That's a lethal combination in the music industry.
Congrats to the Balkcom sisters for, once again, nailing it. These three women are going to be stars for a long time in the country music world. That's a guarantee you can take to the bank. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.