Country Music Trio Release Epic Cover Of Iconic Song, Stir Up Reactions: LISTEN

The Castellows finally dropped the project they've been teasing for weeks.

The popular country music trio consists of sisters Eleanor, Lily, and Powell Balkcom, and they've been riding a high wave of momentum over the past 18+ months.

They've firmly cemented themselves as legit players in the country music industry. It's been a ton of fun to see, as a big fan of the genre and getting back to its roots.

The Castellows release cover of classic song.

The trio have been teasing a project involving Patty Loveless' famous song "You Don't Even Know Who I Am," and we finally have the finished product.

The Castellows dropped a cover of the song for fans on Friday, and it's exactly what people were expecting. Check it out below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It took no time at all for fans to rush to the comments section to show some love and praise for the sisters:

The best thing out of Georgia since then Allman Brothers

I bet Patty is smiling ear to ear on this one... GREAT JOB Ladies!

She is just flawless!!

Well done ladies. Patty Lovelace will be proud

Chills running up and down my spine. Ladies, you nailed it! Well sung.

GA strike again! Sweet as pecan pie and ice tea by the chattachoccee! Great vocals & mix! Keep smashing it! Southern ground proud!!!

If perfection isn't this, then I've missed something. Every note is caressed with emotion, precision, color, and tone. This is Grammy material here, ladies and gentlemen

Beautiful song!

Love this! You guys are awesome!

Grief, sung with ❤️ and heart. Keep going, you'll be very successful.

What a great song really like it y'all beautiful voice

Smoooooooothe, Southern, & Spectacular!

I hate to brag, but I would like to point out I was high on The Castellows long before most people were. I could see from a mile away they were going to be stars.

Their latest track covering an all-time group is simply further proof of that fact.

They have great voices, great energy and connect with the audience. That's a lethal combination in the music industry.

Congrats to the Balkcom sisters for, once again, nailing it. These three women are going to be stars for a long time in the country music world. That's a guarantee you can take to the bank. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.