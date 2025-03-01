Country Music Trio Sets Internet On Fire With Awesome Video: WATCH

It appears The Castellows are cooking something up.

The popular country music trio consists of sisters Eleanor, Lily, and Powell Balkcom, and they've become hits with the OutKick audience.

It's not hard to see why. They've blown up over the past year because they're outrageously talented and represent an era of country music many never thought we'd see again.

Add in the fact all three seem like genuinely good and authentic people, and you have a certified recipe for success.

The Castellows tease new project.

Well, it looks like something new might be on the way, judging from a new Instagram video shared by the group.

The Castellows shared a video of them covering Patty Loveless' famous song "You Don't Even Know Who I Am" while in a church and captioned the viral post, "Workin on something ;)"

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I could listen to these three women sing all day without getting bored. Instead of pushing garbage pop country music, they actually know how to make tunes that are old school, tell stories and represent Americana.

As I've said before, there's a serious vibe shift in the genre being led by a handful of talented artists, and The Castellows are a big part of it.

There's no question the future is bright for the group.

I can't wait to see whatever they do next. I have no doubt it will impress. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.