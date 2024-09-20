Country Music Sisters Go Viral With Chilling Performance: WATCH

The full performance of The Castellows performing their new hit at the Grand Ole Opry has hit the web.

The country music trio is made up of the Balkcom sisters Ellie, Powell and Lily, and they've never been more popular than they are right now.

Every group/singer needs a song to take them to a new level. "Sober Sundays" with Wyatt Flores appears to be the song that's going to get the job done for The Castellows.

The popular trio performed at the Grand Ole Opry - a major milestone in country music - back in August, and footage of the performance was recently shared by the group.

Watch The Castellows perform at the Grand Ole Opry.

The group shared a video earlier in the week of their performance of "Sober Sundays" at the Grand Ole Opry, and it's definitely worth your time if you're a country music fan.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com. It's a pretty cool performance.

Seriously, how can you not love The Castellows? I discovered them in early 2024, checked out their music, and the rest is history.

I'm hooked. Like I've said before, it almost feels like discovering Zach Bryan before he blew up into a true superstar. You can just tell when someone or a group is destined for greatness.

That's 100% the vibe I get from The Castellows.

Instead of pumping out garbage pop country music, they actually make songs that tell stories and are interesting.

That's what people want to hear, and it's why the trio continues to grow in popularity.

I can't wait to see what they manage to do next. Let me know what you think of them at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.